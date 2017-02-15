Syria talks delayed due to 'technical reasons': Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan said Wednesday a new round of Astana talks on the Syria conflict led by Russia, Turkey and Iran scheduled to begin Feb. 15 would be delayed by a day due to unexplained "technical reasons".



While Kazakh officials said they invited both the Syrian government and rebels for the new talks, several of the government opponents who took part in the previous Astana talks told AFP that they have not received invitations.



U.N. envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura said he would not participate personally in the latest Astana meeting but that his office would be represented by a "technical team".

...