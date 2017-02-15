U.S. President Trump welcomes Israel's Netanyahu for Middle East talks

President Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House Wednesday, their first meeting since the inauguration and one that promises to shape the contours of Middle East policy for the years ahead.



Social media exchanges suggested a budding bromance between Netanyahu and Trump, who has pledged to be the "best friend" Israel has ever had in the White House. But the U.S. president has more recently tempered his pro-Israel stance.



Trump supports the goal of peace between the Israel and the Palestinians, even if it does not involve the two-state solution, a senior White House adviser told reporters late Tuesday.



Failure by a U.S. president to explicitly back the two-state solution would upend decades of U.S. policy embraced by Republican and Democratic administrations.



The Trump administration is tentatively exploring whether U.S. Sunni Arab allies -- which have had growing behind-the-scenes contacts with Israel, mostly over their shared concerns about Shi'ite Iran -- might cooperate in any future Israeli-Palestinian diplomacy, the sources said.

...