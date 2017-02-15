Top human rights official urges Turkey to 'change course'

Europe's top human rights institution Wednesday urged Turkey's leaders to "urgently change course" and reverse violations of media freedoms and the rule of law, voicing alarm over democracy in the country.



In a 25-page report released Wednesday, the Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights, Nils Muiznieks, said that Turkey's already worrisome lack of media freedoms and freedom of expression had reached "seriously alarming" levels since the government declared a state of emergency after a failed military coup attempt in July.



There was no immediate government response to the report, which Council of Europe officials said had been presented to the government prior to its release.



Critics say the government has used the emergency powers to go after all opponents.

