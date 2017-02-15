UN warns of catastrophic dam failure in Syria battle

The United Nations is warning of catastrophic flooding in Syria from the Tabqa dam, which is at risk from high water levels, deliberate sabotage by ISIS and further damage from air strikes by the U.S.-led coalition.



The earth-filled dam holds back the the Euphrates River 40 km (25 miles) upstream of the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa and has been controlled by ISIS since 2014 .



The SDF has previously said air strikes are not being used against ISIS near the dam to avoid damaging it.



The U.N. has also warned of the danger of a collapse of the Mosul dam on the Tigris River in Iraq, which could affect 20 million people.

