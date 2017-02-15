UN temporarily pausing aid to eastern Mosul due to security

The United Nations announced Wednesday it was temporarily pausing aid operations to neighborhoods in the eastern half of the Iraqi city of Mosul as attacks by ISIS continue to inflict heavy civilian casualties there.



The pause in U.N. aide comes as Iraqi forces are moving into positions ahead of an anticipated assault on Mosul's western half that is still firmly under ISIS control.



A recently reopened restaurant in an eastern Mosul neighborhood was hit by a suicide bombing claimed by ISIS on Friday that killed four people.

...