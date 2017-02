UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict should be preserved, at a press conference in Cairo on Wednesday.



Guterres's comments came after he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and a day after a senior White House official said the United States would not insist on a Palestinian state alongside Israel.



A senior Palestinian official denounced the White House comment on Wednesday, saying it was irresponsible.

...