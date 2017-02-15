Hundreds of Uber drivers in Qatar go on strike after price cuts

Hundreds of drivers with ride-hailing service Uber in Qatar went on strike on Monday for the second time in a year to protest against fare cuts.



Uber drivers in Doha stayed home on Monday to protest the cuts and an "upfront" service launched by Uber in November that allows passengers to view the total fare before their journey.



Thousands of Ethiopians, Indians and Nepalis work as Uber drivers in wealthy Qatar where unions and labor protests are banned and authorities penalize dissent with jail terms or immediate deportation.

...