Oman expects further non-OPEC output cuts

Non-OPEC oil producers are expected to cut output further this month under a landmark deal with the cartel aimed at curbing a global supply glut, Oman's oil minister said Wednesday.



OPEC and non-OPEC countries, including Russia, agreed in November to reduce output by about 1.8 million barrels per day following a sharp drop in oil prices.



Oman is one of 11 non-OPEC oil producers which agreed to slash their total crude production by about 558,000 barrels per day.



Russia, the world's top crude producer, agreed to cut output by 300,000 bpd.

...