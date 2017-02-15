Women's rights activist questioned in Saudi

Saudi Arabian authorities on Wednesday questioned the sister of jailed blogger Raif Badawi over her activism, the second time in 12 months, she said on Twitter.



Badawi is the ex-wife of her brother Raif's lawyer, Waleed Abu al-Khair, a rights activist who himself is serving a 15-year prison sentence.



Activists in January 2016 said Badawi had been interrogated at that time for her activism and whether she controlled her then-husband Khair's Twitter account.



Badawi remained under investigation after her 2016 interrogation, the activists said.

...