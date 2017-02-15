Syria talks won't work without Kurds present: PYD

Syria peace talks set for next week in Geneva will be a failure unless the Kurds are at the table, a representative of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) told AFP on Wednesday.



Already having been delayed by several days, the talks are mired in disagreements between stakeholders such as Turkey and the Kurdish party, whose armed wing YPG fights the Islamic State group in northern Syria as well as Ankara's forces.



The Kremlin stepped up support of the Kurds during its falling out with Ankara over the downing of a Russian military plane at the Syrian border in 2015 .

...