MSF urges aid access in Yemen

Doctors Without Borders on Wednesday urged all warring parties in Yemen to allow aid deliveries, saying it had treated more than 55,000 people wounded during a Saudi-led intervention in the country.



The UN has called for a truce to allow aid deliveries but UN mediation and seven ceasefires have so far failed.



Besselink said medical services in Yemen had been directly affected by the violence.



Tammam Aloudat, the charity's deputy medical director, said 26 MSF staff had been killed in bombings against medical facilities.

...