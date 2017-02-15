Ayatollah Khamenei criticizes Iran's president on economy ahead of vote

Iran's president must do more to improve the economy, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday in a rare public criticism from the supreme leader three months before Hassan Rouhani runs for re-election.



Rouhani, who secured relief from economic sanctions in exchange for checks on Iran's nuclear program, may face a hard-line candidate in May's election who could swing the Islamic Republic back away from such international engagement for which Khamenei has never expressed huge enthusiasm.



Reform-minded voters, many of whom supported Rouhani as well as Mousavi and Karoubi, are likely to see Khamenei's comment as aimed at them.

...