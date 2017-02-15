Damascus denies accusations of chlorine use in Aleppo

Syria's government Wednesday fiercely denied accusations by Human Rights Watch that it used chemical weapons in its battle for Aleppo, shrugging off the group's report as "unprofessional and unscientific".



In a major report released Monday, Human Rights Watch said Syrian government forces had carried out at least eight chemical attacks in late 2016 as they were fighting to capture second city Aleppo.



Syria's government regained full control of Aleppo in late December, in the biggest win for President Bashar Assad's government since the conflict first began in March 2011 .

...