Israel court puts off deadline for emptying toxic tank

An Israeli court Wednesday postponed the deadline for a container in Haifa capable of holding 12,000 tons of ammonia to be emptied of its toxic content, judicial sources said.



Lawyers representing Haifa Chemicals argued in an appeal hearing that data put forward by the municipality to justify the container's closure were "exaggerated" and "intended to spread fear among the population".



They also argued that a halt on ammonia supplies would paralyze activity at "sensitive security installations such as the Dimona nuclear station" in the south of the country as well as military companies.



The Haifa municipality asked to close the ammonia tank after a decades-long campaign by environmental groups.

...