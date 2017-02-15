US commander expects tough battle in western Mosul

ISIS will put up a tough fight in the western side Mosul that remains under its control despite the losses the group suffered so far in the battle for the Iraqi, a U.S. commander said on Wednesday.



Work's brigade took over command in Mosul six weeks ago from the 2nd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division.



Artillery support will be key in the upcoming battle as it can strike in all weather, he said, adding that U.S. artillery positions were repositioned after the battle for eastern Mosul.



The U.S. military has about 5,260 troops in Iraq, 1,700 of them paratroopers from Work's brigade.

...