Free hairdos to boost confidence of Iraqi women

Twice a month, beautician Chnoor Khezri takes her equipment to a camp near Mosul and gives displaced Iraqi women who have lost everything a pampering and some confidence. In a small room inside the camp, the young Iranian Kurd takes out her brushes and scissors and puts blue wax to heat up in a pot.



They just want me to pamper them," said Khezri, a 31-year-old Iranian Kurd who runs a beauty parlor in Irbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdish region.



One of her "clients" that day was Mervet, a 30-year-old mother who watches attentively as Khezri's fingers knead the wax, apply it on the wincing face of another young lady and peel it off sharply.



Azhar, 34, arrived to the Hasansham camp just days ago, after risking her life to flee the Daesh-held west bank of Mosul, cross the Tigris River and escape through the liberated eastern side of the city.



As the sun sets on Hasansham, Khezri finally packs up her beauty tools after seven hours of non-stop work, exhausted but happy.

...