‘Choose life, not death,’ reform center tells Iraqi teen militants

Wearing funky beads, Laith Abbas comes across as just another Iraqi teenager trying to look cool, until he describes how he clutched an AK-47 assault rifle at checkpoints along with other Daesh (ISIS) militants who terrorized Mosul. Abbas is one of 54 teenagers Kurdish authorities are trying to deradicalize at a reform center in the northern city of Dohuk for youths and women suspected of aiding Daesh.



The idea is to prevent the hard-line Sunni group from brainwashing a new generation of suicide bombers and fighters into threatening Iraq's stability again after an ongoing army offensive in their stronghold of Mosul ends.



Many Mosul residents acknowledge having backed Daesh when militants seized control of Iraq's main northern city in 2014 .



Bishra Abdullah, a 40-year-old woman also undergoing deradicalization at the Dohuk center, said Daesh fighters had come to the family home, taken her 14-year-old daughter and married her off to a militant for two months.



Returning to Mosul depends on convincing the Kurdish authorities to release him.

...