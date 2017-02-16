U.N. warns of catastrophic dam failure in Syria battle

Water levels on the river have risen by about 10 meters since Jan. 24, partly due to heavy rainfall and snow and partly to Daesh opening the three turbines of the dam, flooding riverside areas downstream, according to a U.N. report seen by Reuters Wednesday.



The SDF has previously said airstrikes are not being used against Daesh near the dam to avoid damaging it.



The U.N. has also warned of the danger of a collapse of the Mosul dam on the Tigris River in Iraq, which could affect 20 million people.



The U.N. is preparing an international response in case the Mosul dam collapses.

