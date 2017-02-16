Trump reverses decades-old U.S. stance on two-state solution

President Donald Trump Wednesday dropped U.S. insistence on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a longstanding bedrock of Middle East policy, even as he urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to curb settlement construction.



In the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Trump won the presidential election, the Republican president backed away from a U.S. commitment to eventual creation of a Palestinian state, upending a position embraced by successive administrations and the international community.



Trump vowed to work toward a peace deal between the Israelis and Palestinians but said it would require compromise from both sides and was up to the parties themselves to reach the terms of any agreement.



Palestinians responded by urging Trump not to abandon their goal of statehood.



Netanyahu and Trump shared several warm handshakes during the news conference, especially after Trump's opening remarks, when he said the United States was Israel's greatest friend.



For Netanyahu, the talks with Trump are an opportunity to reset ties after a frequently combative relationship with Democrat Barack Obama, Trump's predecessor.

...