Rouhani eyes better ties with Gulf Arabs

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Wednesday visited Kuwait as part of a lightning two-nation tour aimed at mending ties with Gulf neighbors strained by the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.



Rouhani held talks with Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who last month launched a dialogue with the Islamic Republic to normalize Iran-Gulf relations.



Rouhani's tour excludes regional kingpin Saudi Arabia.



Iran traditionally maintains good relations with Oman, which has a significant Shiite minority, and the two share control of the key Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.

...