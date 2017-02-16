Syria talks in Kazakh capital delayed

The start of Syrian crisis talks has been delayed by a day after the late arrival of Syrian rebel negotiators, who have decided to only send a group of technical experts after threatening to boycott the meeting, sources and the delegation said.



U.N. special envoy Staffan de Mistura, who had also been invited and attended the previous Astana meeting in January, said he would not attend the talks and Turkey also sent a lower-level delegation than before.



The talks also involve Syrian government backers Russia and Iran.



Delegations of the Damascus government and the rebels who attended the previous round of Astana talks refused to negotiate directly with each other or sign any documents at the time.

