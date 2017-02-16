Joint session on Syria to go ahead: Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan said a new round of talks on the Syria conflict backed by Russia, Turkey and Iran and endorsed by the United Nations were going ahead Thursday after a day's delay.



A plenary session involving all three power-brokers and delegations from the Syrian government and opposition is scheduled to begin at 1600 local time (0900 GMT), a Kazakh foreign ministry official said at a press briefing in Astana Thursday.



On Wednesday Kazakhstan said talks initially slated for Feb. 15 had been moved to Feb. 16 for unspecified "technical reasons".



The latest round of discussions will focus mostly on bolstering a faltering six-week truce with negotiations over any political settlement expected to wait for February 23 talks in Geneva.

