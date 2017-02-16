President Assad vows to retake Raqqa and 'every inch' of Syria

President Bashar Assad Thursday said Raqqa is not a priority target for his forces, saying his goal is to retake "every inch" of Syrian territory.



After a massive, four-month campaign, Iraqi forces are tightening the noose on Mosul, while in Syria, an Arab-Kurd alliance, the Syrian Democratic Forces, has begun advancing on Raqqa.



Also in the interview, Assad categorically denied that his government practices torture and reiterated his rejection of recent allegations by Amnesty International of executions and atrocities perpetrated at a prison near Damascus.



Assad said Amnesty's "childish report" contained "not a single fact (or) evidence" to support allegations that some 13,000 people were hanged at the Saydnaya prison between 2011 and 2015 .

