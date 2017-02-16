Trump's pick for Israel ambassador faces rocky confirmation

David Friedman, the firebrand attorney President Donald Trump picked to be his ambassador to Israel, faces a rocky confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee after Trump signaled a dramatic shift in strategy for pursuing peace in the Middle East.



Five former U.S. ambassadors to Israel have declared Friedman unqualified for job, citing his "extreme, radical positions" that include accusing former President Barack Obama and the entire State Department of anti-Semitism.



The drama surrounding Friedman's confirmation is heightened by Trump's refusal to explicitly endorse the two-state solution that has been American policy since 2002 . Trump, with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his side at the White House Wednesday, withheld clear support for an independent Palestine and declared that he could support a one-state solution that produces peace.

...