Syria's Assad lashes out at France's Hollande ahead of polls

Outgoing Hollande maintained former President Nikolas Sarkozy's position to support Syria's 2011 uprising against the Assad family rule.



Hollande argued that Assad's unchecked brutality fostered terror in the region.



In the interview, which aired Thursday, Assad took particular issue with Hollande's ardor for a military intervention in Syria.



The interview comes on the heels of Assad's remarks last week to Yahoo News, in which the Syrian president said he would welcome U.S. troops on the ground in Syria, to join the battle against "terrorists" -- as long as it is in cooperation with his government and respects his country's sovereignty.

...