Iran says Israel 'biggest threat' to world peace

Iran said Thursday that Israel's atomic arsenal is the biggest danger to world peace, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to prevent Iran developing a nuclear weapon.



Trump had warned Wednesday after meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington that the "threat of Iran's nuclear ambitions" was one of the major security challenges facing Israel.



Ghasemi dismissed the comments by Trump and Netanyahu comments as "nonsense".



Iran has consistently denied seeking nuclear weapons, saying its activities are exclusively for peaceful purposes such as power generation.

...