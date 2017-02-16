Tunisia extends 2015 state of emergency

Tunisia has extended for another three months a state of emergency in place since a 2015 extremist attack, the president's office announced Thursday.



The state of emergency has been in place since a November 2015 extremist bombing in Tunis that killed 12 presidential guards on a bus.



The government has repeatedly renewed the state of emergency despite its assurances that security has improved in the North African state.



Tunisia shares a 500 kilometer (310-mile) border with Libya, a country plagued by chaos since the 2011 fall of its longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

