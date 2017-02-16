UN wants US and Russia help to end Syria's 'strangulation' sieges

The United States and Russia have not been cooperating to solve Syrian humanitarian problems recently, despite a ceasefire and 13 illegal sieges amounting to "strangulation of the civilian population", a senior U.N. official said on Thursday.



Jan Egeland, the U.N. humanitarian adviser on Syria, said he hoped the two powers would join Turkey and Iran in pushing for breaking the "horrific gridlock" of aid convoys.



The international community failed to lift a single siege by diplomatic means in 2016 but might yet do so in 2017, in talks in Astana, Geneva or elsewhere, Egeland said.



Al-Waer would be a test case for other sieges, such as the towns of Foua, Kefraya, Madaya and Zabadani.

...