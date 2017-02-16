Syrian extremists kill scores of rival insurgents: rebel official, SITE

Syrian Islamist fighters have killed scores of insurgents they took captive during clashes, a rebel official and the SITE Intelligence Group said.



Dozens of those executed were members of a Free Syrian Army (FSA) faction, Jaish al-Nasr.



Abdul Hakim al-Rahmon, head of Jaish al-Nasr's political wing, confirmed that 70 fighters from the group were executed eight days ago, vowing to attack in response.



He said more than 160 FSA fighters were killed in total, plus another 43 from Tahrir al-Sham -- which includes the former al Qaeda branch in Syria, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham -- who had been killed immediately after the militants stormed a court run by Tahrir al Sham in the same area.

...