Saudi stock exchange appoints first female chair

The Saudi Stock Exchange appointed Sarah Al-Suhaimi, chief executive of investment bank NCB Capital, as its first female chair on Thursday, in a sign of change in the conservative society.



Suhaimi, who became the first female chief executive of a Saudi investment bank when she took that post at NCB Capital in 2014, is one of only a few women with a top job in Saudi finance.



While heading the exchange, Suhaimi will keep her post at NCB Capital, an arm of National Commercial Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest listed bank, an NCB Capital official said.

