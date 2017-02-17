Saudis voice optimism about relations with U.S.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said his country expects to have a productive relationship with the Trump administration and is optimistic that U.S.-Saudi cooperation can overcome challenges in the Middle East.



Jubeir made the comments Thursday at the top of a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is on his first overseas trip as America's top diplomat.



After meeting Tillerson, Jubeir declined to comment directly on that decision, which added to European concerns about how Trump's "America First" message might reshape U.S. foreign policy.



Tillerson did not respond to a reporter's question about the Trump administration's proposed travel ban for citizens of seven mainly Muslim nations, which includes Yemen.

...