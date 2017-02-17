Key powers push Syria truce but progress elusive

Syrian government officials sat face to face with rebels in Kazakhstan Thursday but failed to make any breakthroughs, as power brokers Russia, Turkey and Iran sought to shore up a shaky cease-fire.



The government delegation and rebels again did not hold one-on-one talks and no joint statement was agreed after a final 40-minute meeting involving all the parties.



Moscow has increasingly taken the lead on pushing talks over Syria after its military intervention on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad helped turn the tables in the protracted conflict.



U.N. envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, was meanwhile meeting with top Russian officials in Moscow in the run-up to the anticipated talks in Geneva, which will include the exiled civilian opposition and will have as their goal a broader political settlement to the nearly 6-year conflict.

