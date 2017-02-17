Haley says U.S. backs two-state solution

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Thursday the United States "absolutely" supports a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and anyone who thinks it doesn't is in "error".



That seemed to put U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit, who met in Cairo, at odds with Trump.



Guterres had stressed earlier Wednesday that there is no "Plan B" to a two-state solution.



The U.S. ambassador spoke to reporters after attending the Security Council's monthly meeting on the Middle East – her first.



Haley was highly critical of what she called the anti-Israel bias in the U.N.'s most powerful body and the resolution members adopted in December condemning Israeli settlements as a "flagrant violation" of international law.

...