US under pressure on Syria ahead of Geneva talks

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Friday faces a grilling by global peers seeking clarity about Washington's position on the Syria conflict ahead of crunch U.N. peace talks in Geneva.



It will be the first meeting of the so-called "like-minded" nations -- made up of around a dozen Western and Arab countries as well as Turkey -- since U.S. President Donald Trump took office.



Tillerson, on his first diplomatic trip abroad, will likely face pressure to spell out where Trump stands on the future of Syrian President Bashar Assad.



Under Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, Washington insisted Assad had to go, putting it at odds with Moscow which backs the Syrian leader.



Trump has said he is open to closer cooperation with Moscow on Syria, particularly in the fight against ISIS, leaving the Assad question open.

