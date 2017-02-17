Turkey steps up scrutiny on Muslim migrants from Russia

Turkey has increased scrutiny of Russian-speaking Muslim communities in the past few months following a series of attacks blamed on ISIS, a concrete example of the renewed relationship between the two countries.



Turkish police have raided the homes of Russian-speaking immigrants in Istanbul, detained many and expelled others, according to interviews with Russian Muslims living in the city.



Several recent ISIS attacks in Turkey have been blamed on Russian-speaking attackers.



After a gun-and-bomb attack on Istanbul's Ataturk airport that killed 45 people last June, police detained two suspects from the North Caucasus.



Turkey has provided sanctuary to Muslims from Russia since the 19th century, when the tsars conquered the mainly Muslim North Caucasus region.



One 25-year-old woman from Russia's Dagestan region, told Reuters she had lived openly in Turkey for three years.



The detainees were transferred to Istanbul police headquarters and after two weeks most of the women and children from her family, and the family of her neighbour, were released.

