As talks falter, Moscow finds brokering Syria peace trickier than waging war

With its show of military force, Russia changed the tide of the Syrian civil war.



A round of Syria peace talks sponsored by Russia ended Thursday with no joint communique, usually the minimum outcome of any diplomatic negotiation, and saw opposing Syrian groups exchanging angry tirades at each other and the brokers.



Syrian government negotiator Bashar Jaafari said Thursday that peace talks in Astana had not produced a communique because of the "irresponsible" late arrival of rebel participants and their Turkish backers which delayed the joint session by a day.



According to two sources -- a senior French diplomat and an official present for the talks from a country not directly participating -- one of the main reasons progress had slowed were Moscow's attempts to expand the talks beyond the ceasefire and discuss political solutions to the Syrian crisis.



United Nations special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura attended the first round of talks where he stressed that Syria's political transition must be discussed in Geneva rather than in Astana. He did not attend the second round, travelling to Moscow instead for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.



Originally, Thursday's talks were billed as a low-key technical meeting.

