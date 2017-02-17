South Sudan general resigns ministerial post, defects to rebels

A South Sudanese minister has defected to the rebels, according to a letter seen by Reuters Friday, becoming the second high-level resignation this week in the war-ravaged nation.



Oil-rich South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, was plunged into civil war in 2013 after President Salva Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, fired Machar, his deputy and an ethnic Nuer.



Lieutenant General Thomas Cirillo Swaka, the well-respected deputy head of logistics, resigned from the military six days ago but did not say he was joining the rebels.

...