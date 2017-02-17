Erdogan kicks off campaign for referendum on expanding powers

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday kicked off his campaign for a "yes" vote at the April 16 referendum on expanding his powers, predicting Turks will back the changes he craves.



Analysts are predicting that the outcome of the referendum on the new constitution to create an executive presidency is no foregone conclusion and Erdogan is expected to travel around Turkey in the next two months to mobilize voters.



Opponents fear that the touted presidential system – which would discard the post of prime minister for the first time in Turkey's history – would cement one-man rule in the country under Erdogan.



Erdogan said he was not bothered by what the EU had to say about the issue.

