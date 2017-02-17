41 fighters executed in Syria extremist infighting: activists

An extremist group has executed 41 fighters from Al-Qaeda's former Syria affiliate and allied factions in infighting between the extremists in Syria's Idlib province, activists said Friday.



The Observatory said the clashes had killed 125 fighters from both sides, including the 41 executed by Jund al-Aqsa.



Despite that, in October Fatah al-Sham announced it had taken Jund al-Aqsa under its wing, although clashes between the two groups erupted shortly afterwards.



In January, Fatah al-Sham also battled other rebel groups in Idlib during 10 days of clashes that killed dozens of fighters.

