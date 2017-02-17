Turkey holding writer of Germany's Die Welt daily: newspaper

Yucel, a Turkish-German dual citizen, had presented himself at Istanbul police headquarters Tuesday to answer investigators' questions, Die Welt said.



Since late December, another six journalists from Turkish media had been arrested in connection with the email affair.



Under Turkey's state of emergency, Yucel can be held in police custody for up to 14 days without facing a judge, and prosecutors can then apply for him to be remanded in custody.



Poschardt appealed to the Turkish authorities not to remand the correspondent in custody.

