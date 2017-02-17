Syrian 'White Helmets' makers get visas for Oscar travel

Raed Saleh, the leader of the White Helmets, and cinematographer Khaled Khatib have both obtained visas to travel to the United States for the Feb. 26 Academy Award ceremony in Los Angeles, producer Joanna Natasegara said.



"The White Helmets," nominated in the Oscars short subject documentary category, gives a glimpse of the daily lives of the civilian Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, whose members volunteer as rescue workers in the war-ravaged country.



Last month it looked as if the Syrian filmmakers would be unable to get to the Oscars because of Trump's executive order that barred entry to the United States for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

...