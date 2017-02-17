ISIS 'bureaucrats' fleeing stronghold in Syria: Pentagon

ISIS administrators and bureaucrats have started to flee the militant group's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa as a U.S.-backed alliance works to isolate the city, a Pentagon official said on Friday.



A U.S.-backed alliance of Syrian Kurdish and Arab fighters also said on Friday it was launching new attacks against ISIS, after capturing dozens of villages in the latest phase of a battle to weaken the extremists in their Syrian strongholds.



ISIS is fighting separate battles against various sides in Syria's multi-sided conflict: the SDF, backed by U.S. air power; the Syrian army and its allies, supported by Russian air power in Deir al-Zor and areas further west; and Syrian rebels backed by Turkey in areas of Aleppo province northwest of Raqqa.

...