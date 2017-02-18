Daesh militant: Mass rapes were normal

Daesh (ISIS) militant Amar Hussein says he reads the Quran all day in his tiny jail cell to become a better person.



Kurdish intelligence authorities gave Reuters rare access to Hussein and another Daesh militant who were both captured during an assault on the city of Kirkuk in October that killed 99 civilians and members of the security forces.



Hussein said he moved from house to house in several Iraqi cities raping women from the Yazidi sect and other minorities at a time when Daesh was grabbing more and more territory from Iraqi security forces.



Kurdish security officials say they have evidence of Hussein raping and killing but they don't know what the scale is.



Reuters could not independently verify Hussein's account.



Counterterrorism agents said Hussein was trouble when he first arrived.



Hussein, now 21, began his career as an Islamic militant when he was just 14, he said.

...