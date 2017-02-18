‘Daddy, pick me up!’ boy screams after Syria attack

In the aftermath of a barrel-bomb attack in Syria's Idlib, 9-year-old Abdel-Basset al-Satuf tries to sit up, his legs blown off, and screams "Daddy, pick me up!"



Satuf was caught in a barrel bomb attack by regime forces Thursday in the town of Habeet, in northwest Idlib province.



The child was taken to a hospital in the provincial capital Idlib city for preliminary treatment, but Friday he and his father were transferred to Turkey for specialized care.



The attack also killed the husband of one of the boy's sisters.



Abu Ras said the family had arrived in Idlib less than two years ago from Latamneh in neighboring Hama, displaced by war like more than half of Syria's population.



Rights groups have regularly criticized Syria's regime for using barrel bombs, crude munitions notorious for causing indiscriminate casualties, but President Bashar Assad denies his forces use the weapon.

