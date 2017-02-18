Man taking selfie among seven dead in Iran storms

A man taking a selfie after an Iranian dam burst was among at least seven people killed as floods, avalanches and dust storms gripped the country, state media reported Saturday.



A second man was killed in a flash flood in the southwestern province of Bushehr.



The torrential rain caused flooding across the south, from Khuzestan province on the Iraqi border to Sistan-Baluchistan province on the border with Pakistan.



The dust level in the air was 18 times the normal levels, officials in Khuzestan province said.



The seasonal dust storms in southwest Iran have been intensifying for years as prolonged drought has triggered increasing desertification, not just in Iran but also in neighboring Iraq and in Saudi Arabia beyond.

...