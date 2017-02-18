Turkey sets out Raqqa operation plans to US: report

Turkey has presented two proposals to the United States for how to carry out a joint military operation to drive ISIS from its stronghold in the Syrian city of Raqqa, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported Saturday.



Turkey has said repeatedly that the planned operation should be conducted by local Arab forces, possibly with support from Turkish troops, as opposed to the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Force (SDF) -- an alliance dominated by Kurdish YPG militia.



The forces would effectively cut through YPG territory, before pushing on to Raqqa, which lies about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south.



Hurriyet also said Ankara was betting on securing a Syrian and Arab force of about 9,000 to 10,000 troops for the Raqqa operation, with most coming from among the fighters being trained at two camps inside Turkey.

...