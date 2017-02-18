Former Ahmadinejad VP eyes Iran presidential bid in May

A deputy of former Iranian hardline president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad announced Saturday his decision to run in this year's presidential election, becoming the first candidate to contest the top job.



Ahmadinejad, whose re-election in 2009 was followed by one of the largest protests to hit Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution, in September ruled out a third presidential bid.



Ahmadinejad's two terms as president between 2005 and 2013 saw Iran increasingly isolated internationally, divided domestically and struggling economically.

...