Battle in west Mosul could see siege, mass displacement: UN

Iraq's U.S.-backed offensive against ISIS in western Mosul could displace up to 400,000 civilians and involve a siege in the densely populated old city, the United Nations' Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq said on Saturday.



The military and security forces last month recaptured the eastern half of the city, Iraq's second largest, and are expected to advance on the western side in coming days.



In Mosul and previous battles against ISIS, the military has surrounded the enemy but left an escape route for fighters to reduce civilian casualties and destruction to homes and infrastructure.



The United Nations estimates that up to 800,000 civilians are living in western districts.

...