US-led coalition praises 'militias' fighting in Iraq

The US-led coalition assisting Iraqi forces in their war on ISIS on Sunday praised the militias involved in the fighting, despite some of those groups' links to Iran.



The coalition, which nominally includes more than 60 nations, has been keen to keep its distance with the Hashed al-Shaabi, a paramilitary organization dominated by Tehran-backed Shiite militias.



The Hashed al-Shaabi forces have played a key role in the fight against ISIS since the extremists seized around a third of Iraq in 2014 .

...