Iran pushes for dialogue with Gulf Arab states

Iran's foreign minister on Sunday stepped up efforts to improve ties with Gulf Arab Sunni states urging them to work with their Shiite rival to address "anxieties" and violence across the region.



The six Arab members of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), especially Saudi Arabia, accuse Iran of using sectarianism to interfere in Arab countries and build its own sphere of influence in the Middle East.



When asked about the new U.S. administration's tough rhetoric on Iran's role in the region and calls to review a nuclear deal a with major powers, he said Iran did not respond well to threats.

...